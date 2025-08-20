Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:10 20.08.2025

Polish Defense Minister confirms Russian UAV exploded in Osiny

1 min read

 Polish Defense Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the unknown object that fell and exploded in a cornfield near the village of Łuków County, Lublin Voivodeship, on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday is a Russian drone, Onet.pl reported on Wednesday.

"Russia is again provoking NATO countries. After the incidents with drones that occurred in Romania, Lithuania, and Latvia, we are again dealing with a Russian drone. This is a special moment when discussions about peace are ongoing," he said at a press conference at the Defense Ministry.

He added: "At a moment when there is hope that this war that Russia started, a war against the Ukrainian state, a war that also threatens NATO countries, has a chance to end, Russia is provoking again."

