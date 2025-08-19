Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:46 19.08.2025

Merz continues to insist on the need for ceasefire before next stage of negotiations

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MerzCDU

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, after completing negotiations with US President Donald Trump, continues to insist on a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia as a necessary prerequisite for further negotiations, Merz stated this on the X platform on Tuesday night.

"Today in Washington we had a successful meeting with President Trump, President Zelenskyy and our European partners, but the next steps will be more difficult. We must put pressure on Russia. There must be a ceasefire before further negotiations," Merz wrote on X.

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump #meeting

