17:12 19.08.2025

Trump after meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders: Ukraine will get its life back, gain a lot of territory

Photo: NBC News

US President Donald Trump predicts that Ukraine will regain control over significant territories as a result of a peace agreement.

Trump said on Fox News Tuesday, when asked if "territory swaps" were discussed at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House on Tuesday that Ukraine is going to get its life back, its people are not going to be killed all over the country, and it's going to get a lot of land. According to Trump, this was a war, and Russia is a powerful military state whether people like it or not, it's a much bigger country, it's not a war that should have been started. He believes that one shouldn’t wage a war with the country that's ten times bigger than your country.

He noted that the United States had provided Ukraine with the best military equipment in the world, specifically mentioning Patriot air defense missiles, and with all of that, Ukrainian soldiers were incredibly brave because they were fighting against a much larger and, theoretically, much more powerful force.

