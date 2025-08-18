Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:21 18.08.2025

Online platform for Ukrainian arms manufacturers launched

1 min read

In accordance with the instructions of the President of Ukraine, the online platform zbroya.gov.ua is being launched, which collects all useful information and services for domestic manufacturers of weapons and military equipment, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Telegram on Monday.

"The platform collects all key state tools: credit programs; opportunities for testing and codification of products; a digital library of components; information about educational programs and vacancies," the post says.

The platform will be supplemented with new services. "Our task is to create a single ecosystem that will cover all the needs of Ukrainian gunsmiths. The first step towards this has been taken," the minister wrote.

Tags: #arms #platform

