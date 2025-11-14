MFA invites lawyers of humanitarian NGOs to establish Platform for Progressive Development of IHL – advisor

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) is forming the composition of the working groups of the Platform for the Progressive Development of International Humanitarian Law (IHL), Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Marianna Hrebeniuk has said.

According to her, the formation is taking place in three areas: Human Dimension, Environmental Dimension and Institutional Dimension of Ensuring Compliance with IHL.

"We [the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine] proposed to establish a Platform for the Progressive Development of International Humanitarian Law, within which three clusters will operate," Hrebeniuk said during the roundtable discussion "Duty of Care: What Humanitarian Workers and Volunteers Need for Security" at Interfax-Ukraine.

She said the Human Dimension is planned to include the issue of strengthening the protection of humanitarian personnel.

The MFA invites qualified lawyers from NGOs engaged in humanitarian activities to join the working group in developing relevant proposals.

The Platform for the Progressive Development of IHL was launched at the initiative of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha. Its goal is to create an international platform for interaction between representatives of states, international organizations, experts and practitioners in the field of IHL, as well as monitoring the effectiveness and further progressive development of the norms of international humanitarian law.