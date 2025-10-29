Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:00 29.10.2025

Shmyhal discusses participation in PURL initiative, implementation of SAFE program with Portuguese defense minister

1 min read
Shmyhal discusses participation in PURL initiative, implementation of SAFE program with Portuguese defense minister
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/dshmyhal

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has held a meeting with Portuguese Minister of National Defense Nuno Melo, during which they discussed, among other things, Portugal's participation in the Purchase of American Weapons for Ukraine (PURL) initiative, as well as the possibility of implementing joint projects under the SAFE program.

“Thanked him for Portugal’s active participation in the UDCG and for its contribution of $12 million to the International Fund for the procurement of weapons for Ukraine (IFU). We discussed Portugal’s participation in the PURL initiative. I thanked for the already announced contribution of $50 million. Also, discussed the possibility of implementing joint projects under the SAFE program,” Shmyhal said on X Wednesday.

The head of the Ukrainian defense ministry also noted that the parties discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

"We are also interested in expanding cooperation in the areas of unmanned systems, tactical communications, cyber defense, and maritime technologies. Thank you to Portugal for its unwavering support of our country!" Shmyhal concluded.

#portugal #arms

