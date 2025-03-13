Facts

11:09 13.03.2025

USA confirms full resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine – media

1 min read
USA confirms full resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine – media

The flow of arms and the exchange of intelligence between the United States and Ukraine have been fully restored, CNN reports, citing an American official.

According to the publication, American weapons are again arriving in Ukraine, and the exchange of intelligence between the countries has been fully restored after a meeting between representatives of the United States and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, March 11.

An unnamed American official told the publication that artillery shells, anti-tank weapons and ammunition for HIMARS missile systems are again being sent to Ukraine as part of aid packages approved by the Joseph Biden administration.

In addition, the official added that American contractors who are in Ukraine for maintenance, training and support of more complex weapons systems have also resumed their work. It is unclear whether they left the country during the suspension of aid or remained in Ukraine.

Some of the weapons were reportedly stored in Poland before they reached Ukraine. On Tuesday evening, the State Secretary of the Polish Ministry of National Defense, Pawel Zalewski, reported on social media that weapons in Rzeszow, near the border with Ukraine, had begun to move again.

Tags: #arms #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:53 12.03.2025
Ministry of Defense interested in cooperation with USA in the field of defense innovations

Ministry of Defense interested in cooperation with USA in the field of defense innovations

19:24 12.03.2025
Vance: Let's see if we can get Russians to agree to ceasefire too

Vance: Let's see if we can get Russians to agree to ceasefire too

10:05 12.03.2025
US National Intelligence Director confirms resumption of intelligence sharing with Ukraine

US National Intelligence Director confirms resumption of intelligence sharing with Ukraine

21:01 11.03.2025
Rubio says Ukraine takes positive step, hopes that russians will take reciprocal step

Rubio says Ukraine takes positive step, hopes that russians will take reciprocal step

20:30 11.03.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump agree to sign mineral deal as soon as possible – delegations’ joint statement

Zelenskyy, Trump agree to sign mineral deal as soon as possible – delegations’ joint statement

20:29 11.03.2025
Ukrainian and US delegations agree to immediately start talks to achieve lasting peace

Ukrainian and US delegations agree to immediately start talks to achieve lasting peace

19:26 11.03.2025
US State Dept Spokeswoman on Jeddah meeting: We’re very optimistic

US State Dept Spokeswoman on Jeddah meeting: We’re very optimistic

19:09 11.03.2025
Swiss arms exports fall due to ban on exports to Ukraine, manufacturers demand easing of restrictions

Swiss arms exports fall due to ban on exports to Ukraine, manufacturers demand easing of restrictions

19:55 10.03.2025
Lammy discusses prospects for peace process in Ukraine with Rubio and Sybiha

Lammy discusses prospects for peace process in Ukraine with Rubio and Sybiha

20:54 07.03.2025
USA seizes domains of Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, freezes $26 mln

USA seizes domains of Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, freezes $26 mln

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy listens to report of Ukrainian delegation on negotiations in Saudi Arabia

SBU warns Ukrainians about intensification of Russian propaganda

Ukraine receives CAD 2.5 bln as part of G7 ERA initiative

Klitschko dismisses city officials involved in corruption investigation

Despite increased pressure, we will hold defense in Kursk region as long as expedient, necessary – Syrsky

LATEST

Zelenskyy listens to report of Ukrainian delegation on negotiations in Saudi Arabia

Umerov meets with reps of leading Finnish defense and technology companies

WINHUB signs memo of cooperation with DELTA Ukraine at MIPIM 2025

Sweden to allocate $138 mln for reconstruction of Ukraine

Intelligence Agency's drones attack UAV production in Kaluga region – sources

McDonald's Ukraine reintroduces breakfast in select cities

SBU warns Ukrainians about intensification of Russian propaganda

Ukraine receives CAD 2.5 bln as part of G7 ERA initiative

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta completes certification of integrated management system in line with intl standards

Defense forces face ATACMS shortage amid delays in U.S. arms deliveries – media

AD