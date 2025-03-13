USA confirms full resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine – media

The flow of arms and the exchange of intelligence between the United States and Ukraine have been fully restored, CNN reports, citing an American official.

According to the publication, American weapons are again arriving in Ukraine, and the exchange of intelligence between the countries has been fully restored after a meeting between representatives of the United States and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, March 11.

An unnamed American official told the publication that artillery shells, anti-tank weapons and ammunition for HIMARS missile systems are again being sent to Ukraine as part of aid packages approved by the Joseph Biden administration.

In addition, the official added that American contractors who are in Ukraine for maintenance, training and support of more complex weapons systems have also resumed their work. It is unclear whether they left the country during the suspension of aid or remained in Ukraine.

Some of the weapons were reportedly stored in Poland before they reached Ukraine. On Tuesday evening, the State Secretary of the Polish Ministry of National Defense, Pawel Zalewski, reported on social media that weapons in Rzeszow, near the border with Ukraine, had begun to move again.