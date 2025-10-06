Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:19 06.10.2025

Sybiha: It would be fair if Ukraine eventually joins top global arms exporters, as potential exists

1 min read
Sybiha: It would be fair if Ukraine eventually joins top global arms exporters, as potential exists
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukraine has the potential to eventually get into the top global arms exporters, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

During his opening remarks at the third International Defense Industry Forum on Monday, the minister said "Ukraine is gradually becoming a global hub for the defense industry, and after the war this trend will only intensify."

"Today, Ukraine is the world's largest importer of arms. And it would be fair if we eventually get into the top world exporters, this potential is there. Today, we are a state that has already become a security contributor," the Foreign Minister said.

As Sybiha noted, the defense-industrial complex should become part of "all our foreign policy strategies and be taken into account in our integrations in the transatlantic space and in the EU."

Tags: #sybiha #exporters #arms

MORE ABOUT

17:31 06.10.2025
Sybiha: Countries backing Russian aggression, even covertly, not to be able to cooperate with Ukraine in arms exports

Sybiha: Countries backing Russian aggression, even covertly, not to be able to cooperate with Ukraine in arms exports

16:52 06.10.2025
Ukraine's integration into European air defense system an obvious necessity – FM Sybiha

Ukraine's integration into European air defense system an obvious necessity – FM Sybiha

15:45 04.10.2025
Sybiha on Shostka trains attack: This is one of most barbaric Russian tactics—so-called ‘double-tap’

Sybiha on Shostka trains attack: This is one of most barbaric Russian tactics—so-called ‘double-tap’

12:34 04.10.2025
Sybiha calls on Europe to jointly defend against Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Sybiha calls on Europe to jointly defend against Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

09:10 03.10.2025
Sybiha states Ukraine's solidarity with UK in connection with terrorist incident in Manchester

Sybiha states Ukraine's solidarity with UK in connection with terrorist incident in Manchester

18:35 01.10.2025
Sybiha about Orban's statement: Does Hungary intend to withdraw from all organizations that Ukraine is member of?

Sybiha about Orban's statement: Does Hungary intend to withdraw from all organizations that Ukraine is member of?

16:45 01.10.2025
Sybiha discusses key issues of protecting rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens with Special Envoy for Ukrainians to EU

Sybiha discusses key issues of protecting rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens with Special Envoy for Ukrainians to EU

11:58 30.09.2025
Sybiha links Orban's statements about Ukraine's independence with his ‘dependence on Russian energy resources’ and propaganda

Sybiha links Orban's statements about Ukraine's independence with his ‘dependence on Russian energy resources’ and propaganda

18:18 29.09.2025
Sybiha: We really expect decisive steps towards full use of Russian assets

Sybiha: We really expect decisive steps towards full use of Russian assets

19:58 25.09.2025
Sybiha, OSCE Secretary General discuss conditions for achieving peace at meeting in New York

Sybiha, OSCE Secretary General discuss conditions for achieving peace at meeting in New York

HOT NEWS

Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv – mayor

Zelenskyy: Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from producing gas

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will talk to the most active countries in PURL about the second stage of their contributions

Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv -Terekhov

We must work closely with Ukraine to develop sensors against Russian drones – PM Schoof

LATEST

Over 85% of targets on frontline hit by UAVs – Kamyshin

Ukrainian citizen suspected of undermining Nord Stream to spend another 40 days in pretrial detention – Warsaw court

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting on energy sector situation after aggressor's strikes

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian PM discuss energy, defense aid, investments in defense

Kovalska Group creating its own architectural and engineering studio

Yermak announces return of three more teenagers from TOT as part of Bring Kids Back UA

IAEA reports rounds of explosions near Zaporizhia NPP site perimeter

Shmyhal: Ukraine will receive five Bozena mine-clearing vehicles and other equipment from Slovakia

European Parliament to discuss Russian incursions into EU airspace on Wed

Shmyhal, Dutch PM Schoof visit UAV production facility

AD
AD