Sybiha: It would be fair if Ukraine eventually joins top global arms exporters, as potential exists

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukraine has the potential to eventually get into the top global arms exporters, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

During his opening remarks at the third International Defense Industry Forum on Monday, the minister said "Ukraine is gradually becoming a global hub for the defense industry, and after the war this trend will only intensify."

"Today, Ukraine is the world's largest importer of arms. And it would be fair if we eventually get into the top world exporters, this potential is there. Today, we are a state that has already become a security contributor," the Foreign Minister said.

As Sybiha noted, the defense-industrial complex should become part of "all our foreign policy strategies and be taken into account in our integrations in the transatlantic space and in the EU."