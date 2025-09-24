Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:28 24.09.2025

Ukraine decides to open arms exports to show partners systems tested in real war – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine decided to open arms exports to show partners modern and reliable systems that have been tested in real war conditions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“We decided to open our arms exports. These are powerful systems tested in real war. We want to show our partners that they are reliable and modern. We have something to show that has been tested in real war conditions,” Zelenskyy said during a speech during the General Debate at the UN General Assembly.

According to him, “many in the world are still relaxed,” but in this General Assembly there are states where war is going on, or where it has ended, or where “they are trying to stop it, or are openly preparing for a new war.”

“The world cannot pretend that this does not concern them – it concerns everyone. Will Russia, thanks to trade with you, continue to be able to finance this war? Will the stolen children be returned or hostages and prisoners of war be released. It depends on you,” the president said.

