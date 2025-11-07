Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:05 07.11.2025

Ukraine plans to open rep office for arms sales in USA

2 min read
Ukraine plans to open rep office for arms sales in USA

Ukraine is opening the first representative offices of the defense industry - in Berlin and Copenhagen, and it is also planned to open offices in the USA and countries of the Global South.

This was stated at a meeting with journalists on Thursday by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov and President’s Strategic Advisor Oleksandr Kamyshin. Acting Head of the State Service for Export Control Oleh Tsilvik and Executive Director of the Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry Ihor Fedirko were also present at the meeting, which was dedicated to controlled arms exports.

As Kamyshin noted, the opening of the first representative offices in Europe, which had previously been announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is symbolic: Germany and Denmark have invested the most in the development of Ukraine’s defense industry.

He explained that the Offices will serve as a showcase for Ukrainian technologies — a place where one can see how Ukrainian weapons work. Each office will have three zones: an open area (for demonstrations and the general public), a restricted area (for military planners), and an office area (for negotiations and contracts). The format combines public communication, technical dialogue, and a business component.

Further, as the NSDC indicated, representative offices are planned to be opened in the United States and in countries of the Global South. The main goal is "to convey Ukraine’s defense experience to all regions of the world and establish it as a strategic brand."

Tags: #office #arms #open #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:47 05.11.2025
Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with US Ambassador to NATO in Kyiv

Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with US Ambassador to NATO in Kyiv

16:07 04.11.2025
USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

20:50 03.11.2025
Shmyhal holds meeting with US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker: Main topic - Ukraine's needs for coming winter

Shmyhal holds meeting with US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker: Main topic - Ukraine's needs for coming winter

19:50 03.11.2025
US drone-deal team to be in Ukraine next week

US drone-deal team to be in Ukraine next week

20:21 31.10.2025
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, leaving final decision to Trump – media

Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, leaving final decision to Trump – media

21:00 29.10.2025
Shmyhal discusses participation in PURL initiative, implementation of SAFE program with Portuguese defense minister

Shmyhal discusses participation in PURL initiative, implementation of SAFE program with Portuguese defense minister

13:19 29.10.2025
Romanian Defense Ministry confirms reduction in US troop numbers in Europe

Romanian Defense Ministry confirms reduction in US troop numbers in Europe

09:30 28.10.2025
USA grants Germany reprieve from sanctions against Rosneft subsidiary – media

USA grants Germany reprieve from sanctions against Rosneft subsidiary – media

09:08 27.10.2025
US expects Hungary to abandon Russian oil and calls on China to pressure Moscow - US ambassador to NATO

US expects Hungary to abandon Russian oil and calls on China to pressure Moscow - US ambassador to NATO

15:30 24.10.2025
Putin's special rep Dmitriev arrives in USA for talks - media

Putin's special rep Dmitriev arrives in USA for talks - media

HOT NEWS

Gripen aircraft production in Ukraine to begin in 2033 – Defense Minister Shmyhal

Zelenskyy believes Orban will discuss energy issues during meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy announces mass production of alternative to Mavic UAV

Zelenskyy: AFU basic monthly pay in contracts may reach UAH 60,000

Zelenskyy: 314 Russian military personnel are in Pokrovsk

LATEST

Gripen aircraft production in Ukraine to begin in 2033 – Defense Minister Shmyhal

Zelenskyy believes Orban will discuss energy issues during meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy announces mass production of alternative to Mavic UAV

Zelenskyy: AFU basic monthly pay in contracts may reach UAH 60,000

Zelenskyy: 314 Russian military personnel are in Pokrovsk

Zelenskyy on possibility of receiving Rafale aircraft: everything depends on negotiations

Zelenskyy: Ukraine elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2025-29

Yermak hails exposure of fraudsters, one of whom posed as his cousin

Kenyan president thanks Ukraine for aiding release of Kenyans duped into fighting for Russia

Syrsky warns against assigning instructors duties beyond their mission

AD
AD