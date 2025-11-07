Ukraine plans to open rep office for arms sales in USA

Ukraine is opening the first representative offices of the defense industry - in Berlin and Copenhagen, and it is also planned to open offices in the USA and countries of the Global South.

This was stated at a meeting with journalists on Thursday by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov and President’s Strategic Advisor Oleksandr Kamyshin. Acting Head of the State Service for Export Control Oleh Tsilvik and Executive Director of the Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry Ihor Fedirko were also present at the meeting, which was dedicated to controlled arms exports.

As Kamyshin noted, the opening of the first representative offices in Europe, which had previously been announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is symbolic: Germany and Denmark have invested the most in the development of Ukraine’s defense industry.

He explained that the Offices will serve as a showcase for Ukrainian technologies — a place where one can see how Ukrainian weapons work. Each office will have three zones: an open area (for demonstrations and the general public), a restricted area (for military planners), and an office area (for negotiations and contracts). The format combines public communication, technical dialogue, and a business component.

Further, as the NSDC indicated, representative offices are planned to be opened in the United States and in countries of the Global South. The main goal is "to convey Ukraine’s defense experience to all regions of the world and establish it as a strategic brand."