Russian attack kills 4 in Kharkiv, 18 injured

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

The number of victims of the Russian strike on Kharkiv has already reached four, including one child, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said.

"Another body of a person killed at dawn by an enemy drone was just found under the rubble of a house. Thus, the number of dead is now four, including one child," he said on Telegram.

In addition, 18 more people were injured, including six children, the mayor said.