13:09 16.08.2025

Trump, Putin discuss possible territorial changes in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said that during talks with Vladimir Putin, the two sides discussed potential territorial changes and security guarantees for Ukraine, and have already made significant progress.

He made the remarks in response to a question from Fox News host Sean Hannity, who noted that from the outside, the situation looks as though possible territorial swaps may be on the table, with Russia gaining more than it previously had, while Ukraine would require security guarantees not tied to NATO.

"I think those are points that we negotiated, and those are points that we largely have agreed on… I think we're pretty close to a deal," said.

At the same time, he stressed that the final decision would rest with Ukraine. "Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they'll say no." He said that Biden was handing out money like candy, and Europe gave a lot of money. The United States gave three hundred and fifty billion dollars, Europe gave much less, but still a lot – one hundred billion dollars, he added.

Earlier, Trump had said the United States, together with Europe and other countries, could provide Ukraine with security guarantees, but not in the format of NATO. He also said territorial swaps would be on the agenda at the upcoming meeting in Alaska, but emphasized that he has to allow Ukraine to make that decision.

