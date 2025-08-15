Interfax-Ukraine
21:46 15.08.2025

Trump's plane lands in Anchorage

US President Donald Trump has just landed at Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force Base in Alaska aboard Air Force One, Sky News reports.

The US president arrived at the military base before Vladimir Putin.

Trump is reportedly hoping for a successful meeting with Vladimir Putin, otherwise he intends to return home quickly.

"We're going to meet with President Putin in Alaska, and I think everything will go very well. And if not, I'll return home very quickly," he told reporters on board the plane flying from Washington to Anchorage on Friday.

