Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:35 15.08.2025

Trump, Lukashenko discuss release of prisoners by phone; express hope for meeting

2 min read
Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump had a call with Alexander Lukashenko on Friday, the Belta Belarusian news service said.

The anonymous Telegram channel "Pul Pervoi," close to Lukashenko's press service, disseminates the same information.

"The leaders of the two countries discussed bilateral agreements, regional issues and the situation in hot spots, including Ukraine. An agreement was reached to continue contacts. The President of Belarus invited Donald Trump and his family to Minsk, and this invitation was accepted," according to the Telegram channel "Pul Pervoi."

Trump said on Truth Social that he discussed the prisoner release and the Alaska talks with Putin with Lukashenko. He expressed hope for a meeting with Lukashenko in the future.

"I had a wonderful talk with the highly respected President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko. The purpose of the call was to thank him for the release of 16 prisoners. We are also discussing the release of 1,300 additional prisoners. Our conversation was a very good one. We discussed many topics, including President Putin's visit to Alaska. I look forward to meeting President Lukashenko in the future," the U.S. president said.

As reported, Trump is currently on Air Force One, heading to a meeting with Vladimir Putin, scheduled for Anchorage, Alaska.

Tags: #lukashenko #trump #talk

