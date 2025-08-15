Putin should take Trump's offer seriously, start negotiations with Ukraine without any conditions – Merz

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MerzCDU

Three and a half years after its attack on Ukraine in violation of international law, Russia now has the opportunity to agree to a ceasefire and end hostilities, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, commenting on the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin scheduled for Friday, August 15.

"We expect President Putin to take President Trump's offer of negotiations seriously and to begin negotiations with Ukraine without any conditions after the meeting in Alaska," Merz wrote on social media.

He noted that in recent days, Germany had worked together with Ukraine and its European allies to point the way to peace that would guarantee the fundamental security interests of Europe and Ukraine.

"The goal should be a summit in which President Zelenskyy will also participate. There should be an agreement on a ceasefire. Ukraine needs strong security guarantees. Territorial issues can only be resolved with the consent of the Ukrainians. We conveyed these messages to President Trump clearly and unanimously when he went to Anchorage. I am still in contact with him about this. President Trump can now take a significant step towards peace," Merz emphasized.

He added that Trump "deserves gratitude" for this initiative and the close coordination of recent days.

"During our last talks with our European partners, we assured him of our continued support for Ukraine. President Trump can rely on that," Merz added.