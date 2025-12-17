Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:37 17.12.2025

New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed – Shmyhal

2 min read
New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed – Shmyhal

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, has announced the strengthening of defense cooperation with Germany: a number of new important agreements were signed with German partners worth over EUR 1.2 billion.

As the minister reported on social networks, in particular, this concerns the long-term supply of spare parts for Patriot systems, which will allow for faster repair, modernization and restoration of existing complexes.

The agreements also concern the purchase of Ukrainian UAVs worth UAH 200 million.

In addition, this is the largest artillery project for the production of 200 units of Bohdan self-propelled guns on the new Zetros chassis with a total cost of EUR 750 million to increase Ukraine's artillery capabilities.

Also, joint production of Ukrainian UAVs Linza is being implemented in cooperation with the Ukrainian company Frontline Robotics and the German company Quantum Systems within the framework of Build with Ukraine. These UAVs will ensure the scaling of tactical reconnaissance.

In addition, contracts were signed for the uninterrupted supply of the latest electronic warfare equipment at the tactical level.

"Thanks to the agreements between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, Germany has pledged to allocate EUR 11.5 billion to support Ukraine next year," the minister wrote.

Shmyhal separately thanked his German colleague Boris Pistorius for announcing this important support during Ramstein.

"We especially appreciate the transfer of the two promised Patriot systems and the 9th IRIS-T. This will help protect Ukrainian cities and strengthen European security," he said.

Tags: #shmyhal #germany

MORE ABOUT

17:07 17.12.2025
New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed - Shmyhal

New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed - Shmyhal

18:50 16.12.2025
Following Rammstein summit, Shmyhal outlines new commitments from partners to support Ukraine

Following Rammstein summit, Shmyhal outlines new commitments from partners to support Ukraine

17:30 16.12.2025
Shmyhal at Ramstein proposes to direct at least 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine's defense needs

Shmyhal at Ramstein proposes to direct at least 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine's defense needs

21:48 15.12.2025
Merz: We’ll ensure that Ukraine survives this winter and is provided with what it needs to recover

Merz: We’ll ensure that Ukraine survives this winter and is provided with what it needs to recover

19:27 15.12.2025
Zelenskyy briefs German President about talks with US to end war

Zelenskyy briefs German President about talks with US to end war

18:43 15.12.2025
Ukraine's contracts with Germany create basis for interaction within EU by involving neighbors – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's contracts with Germany create basis for interaction within EU by involving neighbors – Zelenskyy

14:40 12.12.2025
Ukraine needs integration into Europe's security system and is ready to share innovations - Shmyhal

Ukraine needs integration into Europe's security system and is ready to share innovations - Shmyhal

09:52 09.12.2025
Shmyhal: Strengthening Ukraine's defense industry enhances Europe's security

Shmyhal: Strengthening Ukraine's defense industry enhances Europe's security

20:01 04.12.2025
Germany announces EUR 100 mln to Energy Support Fund, increasing its contribution to EUR 550 mln

Germany announces EUR 100 mln to Energy Support Fund, increasing its contribution to EUR 550 mln

14:41 03.12.2025
AFU launches 'Budget' digital system – Shmyhal

AFU launches 'Budget' digital system – Shmyhal

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Russia's statements about continuing war in 2026 require courage from our partners

Servant of People elects Rada Dpty Chairman Korniyenko as new party leader – Arakhamia

New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed - Shmyhal

Sanctions imposed on only 20% of entire Russian military-industrial complex - FM Sybiha

Norway to finance new arms package for Ukraine worth NOK 3.2 bln – PM

LATEST

Pavel after call with Zelenskyy: It's in our common interest for agreement to bring Ukraine dignified peace

Zelenskyy, Pavel discuss frontline situation, continuation of Czech initiative

Orbán states European Commission removes issue of using Russian frozen assets from EU Council agenda

Zelenskyy: Russia's statements about continuing war in 2026 require courage from our partners

SOF: Enemy field artillery depot hit in Luhansk region

Brussels reports Zelenskyy to personally participate in EU summit

Servant of People elects Rada Dpty Chairman Korniyenko as new party leader – Arakhamia

URCS helps victims after Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia

Opposition factions submit bill in Rada on redistributing funds from the 2026 state budget to AFU

Sanctions imposed on only 20% of entire Russian military-industrial complex - FM Sybiha

AD
AD