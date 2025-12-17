New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed – Shmyhal

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, has announced the strengthening of defense cooperation with Germany: a number of new important agreements were signed with German partners worth over EUR 1.2 billion.

As the minister reported on social networks, in particular, this concerns the long-term supply of spare parts for Patriot systems, which will allow for faster repair, modernization and restoration of existing complexes.

The agreements also concern the purchase of Ukrainian UAVs worth UAH 200 million.

In addition, this is the largest artillery project for the production of 200 units of Bohdan self-propelled guns on the new Zetros chassis with a total cost of EUR 750 million to increase Ukraine's artillery capabilities.

Also, joint production of Ukrainian UAVs Linza is being implemented in cooperation with the Ukrainian company Frontline Robotics and the German company Quantum Systems within the framework of Build with Ukraine. These UAVs will ensure the scaling of tactical reconnaissance.

In addition, contracts were signed for the uninterrupted supply of the latest electronic warfare equipment at the tactical level.

"Thanks to the agreements between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, Germany has pledged to allocate EUR 11.5 billion to support Ukraine next year," the minister wrote.

Shmyhal separately thanked his German colleague Boris Pistorius for announcing this important support during Ramstein.

"We especially appreciate the transfer of the two promised Patriot systems and the 9th IRIS-T. This will help protect Ukrainian cities and strengthen European security," he said.