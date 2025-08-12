Zelenskyy does not know outcome of Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he does not know what U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will talk about during their talks in Alaska on August 15.

"I do not know the outcome of this bilateral meeting in Alaska. That is, we will see it with you, probably. I do not know what they will talk about without us. Probably, there is their own bilateral track. Ukrainian issues should be discussed by the three of them at least," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Tuesday.

However, he believes that the fact that Trump and Putin will meet in the United States is a "personal victory" for Putin. In addition, then he comes out of isolation, because they are meeting with him in the United States.

"Third: with this meeting, he somehow postponed the sanctions policy. President Trump has serious sanctions, and we are very much waiting for these sanctions. We will see what happens next. We will have a conversation tomorrow in the format of the whole of Europe and the United States," the president said.