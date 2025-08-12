Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:43 12.08.2025

Zelenskyy does not know outcome of Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

1 min read
Zelenskyy does not know outcome of Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he does not know what U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will talk about during their talks in Alaska on August 15.

"I do not know the outcome of this bilateral meeting in Alaska. That is, we will see it with you, probably. I do not know what they will talk about without us. Probably, there is their own bilateral track. Ukrainian issues should be discussed by the three of them at least," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Tuesday.

However, he believes that the fact that Trump and Putin will meet in the United States is a "personal victory" for Putin. In addition, then he comes out of isolation, because they are meeting with him in the United States.

"Third: with this meeting, he somehow postponed the sanctions policy. President Trump has serious sanctions, and we are very much waiting for these sanctions. We will see what happens next. We will have a conversation tomorrow in the format of the whole of Europe and the United States," the president said.

Tags: #putin #trump #zelenzkyy

MORE ABOUT

20:28 12.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Putin needs 'photo' from meeting with Trump, talks without Ukraine 'will not be perceived as fact'

Zelenskyy: Putin needs 'photo' from meeting with Trump, talks without Ukraine 'will not be perceived as fact'

16:44 12.08.2025
Trump-Putin conversation may matter bilaterally but can't decide Ukraine without us – Zelenskyy

Trump-Putin conversation may matter bilaterally but can't decide Ukraine without us – Zelenskyy

14:06 12.08.2025
Virtual meeting of Coalition of the Willing to be held on Wed

Virtual meeting of Coalition of the Willing to be held on Wed

12:12 12.08.2025
EU leaders ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: diplomatic solution must protect vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe

EU leaders ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: diplomatic solution must protect vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe

20:14 11.08.2025
Trump says Russians ‘would have been in Kyiv in four hours if they went down the highway’

Trump says Russians ‘would have been in Kyiv in four hours if they went down the highway’

19:40 11.08.2025
Trump clarifies talks with Putin to be in US state of Alaska, will be preliminary

Trump clarifies talks with Putin to be in US state of Alaska, will be preliminary

18:37 11.08.2025
Trump says he's going to Russia on Fri to see Putin

Trump says he's going to Russia on Fri to see Putin

18:21 11.08.2025
Virtual talks with European heads of state, Zelenskyy and Trump to take place on Wed – Merz

Virtual talks with European heads of state, Zelenskyy and Trump to take place on Wed – Merz

18:11 11.08.2025
Trump-Putin meeting should not decide future of Ukraine and Europe – MEPs

Trump-Putin meeting should not decide future of Ukraine and Europe – MEPs

14:06 11.08.2025
Putin will exploit Trump meeting for own interests - Rada foreign policy committee chair

Putin will exploit Trump meeting for own interests - Rada foreign policy committee chair

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Situation when withdrawing from Donbas is condition for ceasefire, then this is rather conditional exchange

Zelenskyy: During possible ceasefire, it's necessary to decide what partners, Russia able to guarantee

Ukraine to be able to purchase weapons worth $1-1.5 bln monthly thanks to PURL program – Zelenskyy

Successful in mediation mission for return of Ukrainian children are Qatar, Vatican – Zelenskyy

IAEA declares no impact of smoke at Zaporizhia NPP on nuclear safety

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Situation when withdrawing from Donbas is condition for ceasefire, then this is rather conditional exchange

Zelenskyy: During possible ceasefire, it's necessary to decide what partners, Russia able to guarantee

Ukraine to be able to purchase weapons worth $1-1.5 bln monthly thanks to PURL program – Zelenskyy

Successful in mediation mission for return of Ukrainian children are Qatar, Vatican – Zelenskyy

IAEA declares no impact of smoke at Zaporizhia NPP on nuclear safety

AFU liberate 6 out of 18 occupied villages or important points in Sumy region – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy denies The Telegraph's info about alleged readiness to exchange territories

Zelenskyy: Losses on front are approximately 1 to 3, Russia's losses are three times higher

Zelenskyy on prospects of Ukrainian ballistics: What announced is progressing

Moscow to prepare certain info space by Aug 15, as if Russia advancing on front – Zelenskyy

AD
AD