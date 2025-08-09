URCS volunteers from two regions participate in evacuation of Korabel residents in Kherson

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) from two regions are participating in the evacuation of the population of Korabel microdistrict in Kherson.

"Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society emergency response units in Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions are involved in the evacuation," the society said on Facebook on Saturday.

Since the evacuation was announced, URCS volunteers have helped many residents leave Korabel microdistrict for safer places – mostly elderly people or those who have difficulty moving.

Volunteers also work at registration points for evacuees, providing them with first psychological and, if necessary, pre-medical assistance. So far, more than 150 people have received first psychological assistance from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. Over 360 phone calls were received and processed. First aid was provided to five citizens. In addition, people are provided with humanitarian aid kits or water.

According to Kherson Regional Military Administration, some 1,411 local residents were evacuated from Korabel microdistrict in a week, including 56 children and 141 people from low-mobility categories of the population.