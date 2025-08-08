Forced evacuation of families with children announced from Yarova, 19 settlements of Lyman community

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin announced the start of forced evacuation of families with children from one settlement and 18 villages of the frontline Lyman urban territorial community of Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region, where an estimated 109 children are currently staying.

"We are starting the mandatory evacuation of families with children from the village of Yarova, the villages of Brusivka, Vovchy Yar, Derylove, Dibrova, Zakitne, Kaleniki, Korovy Yar, Kryva Luka, Krymky, Lozove, Ozerne, Oleksandrivka, Seredne, Sosnove, Stary Karavan, Rubtsi, Shchurove, Yatskivka of Lyman community. The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies of Donetsk region," Filashkin said in Telegram on Friday evening.