Azov reports clearing of Zoloty Kolodiaz, six villages from enemy and destruction of 271 occupants

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/azov.media4308/photos

The First Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" reported the liberation of seven settlements between the cities of Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, where at the beginning of the week it was reported about the breakthrough of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and their subsequent neutralization.

"Over the past three days, in the defense zone in the Pokrovsky direction, the forces and means of the First Corps of the Azov National Guard, together with adjacent and subordinate units, have stopped the enemy's advance. As a result of search and strike operations, the following settlements have been cleared: Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodiane, Petrivka, Vesele, Zoloty Kolodiaz," the corps said in the statement published on Telegram on Friday.

As a result of the operations in the corps' operational zone, 271 occupiers were killed, 101 wounded, and 13 were taken prisoner.

One enemy tank, two armored combat vehicles, 37 units of cars and motorcycles, and three guns were also destroyed and damaged.

"The stabilization operations in Dobropillia direction continue. Success was achieved thanks to well-coordinated and coordinated actions. The corps command thanks all units that are actively participating in this direction," the statement reads.