The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed that in the area of responsibility of the Operational-Tactical Group Donetsk, the forces of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard, together with adjacent and subordinate units, have stopped the enemy's advance and liberated six settlements over the past three days.

As a result of search and strike operations, the settlements of Gruzske, Rubizhne, Novovodyan, Petrivka, Vesele and Zolotiy Kolodyaz were cleared.

According to the General Staff, the enemy's losses during this period were: KIA - 271 people, WIA - 101, prisoners - 13.

The enemy also lost a significant amount of equipment and weapons: one tank, two armored combat vehicles, 37 units of automobiles and motorcycles, as well as three guns were destroyed and damaged.

"Stabilization actions on the Dobropilla axis continue. Success was achieved thanks to concerted and coordinated actions," the report says.