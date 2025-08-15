Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:57 15.08.2025

General staff: Azov brigade liberates six settlements in Donetsk region

1 min read

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed that in the area of responsibility of the Operational-Tactical Group Donetsk, the forces of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard, together with adjacent and subordinate units, have stopped the enemy's advance and liberated six settlements over the past three days.

As a result of search and strike operations, the settlements of Gruzske, Rubizhne, Novovodyan, Petrivka, Vesele and Zolotiy Kolodyaz were cleared.

According to the General Staff, the enemy's losses during this period were: KIA - 271 people, WIA - 101, prisoners - 13.

The enemy also lost a significant amount of equipment and weapons: one tank, two armored combat vehicles, 37 units of automobiles and motorcycles, as well as three guns were destroyed and damaged.

"Stabilization actions on the Dobropilla axis continue. Success was achieved thanks to concerted and coordinated actions," the report says.

Tags: #counteroffensive #donetsk #war

MORE ABOUT

22:00 15.08.2025
General staff: Azov brigade liberates six settlements in Donetsk region

General staff: Azov brigade liberates six settlements in Donetsk region

21:09 15.08.2025
Azov reports clearing of Zoloty Kolodiaz, six villages from enemy and destruction of 271 occupants

Azov reports clearing of Zoloty Kolodiaz, six villages from enemy and destruction of 271 occupants

15:10 15.08.2025
Most Americans don't trust Trump's ability to make wise decisions on Ukraine war

Most Americans don't trust Trump's ability to make wise decisions on Ukraine war

19:44 13.08.2025
Forced evacuation of families with children announced from 14 settlements of Donetsk region – authorities

Forced evacuation of families with children announced from 14 settlements of Donetsk region – authorities

19:23 12.08.2025
AFU taking measures to stop invaders in Dobropilllia, Pokrovsk axes

AFU taking measures to stop invaders in Dobropilllia, Pokrovsk axes

12:34 12.08.2025
Russians may be preparing for new offensive operations, world unity and pressure on Russia important – Zelenskyy

Russians may be preparing for new offensive operations, world unity and pressure on Russia important – Zelenskyy

12:14 12.08.2025
Syrsky: We have certain success in liberating Ukrainian land in Sumy axis

Syrsky: We have certain success in liberating Ukrainian land in Sumy axis

12:13 12.08.2025
Ukrainian Defense Forces liberate Stepne and Novo-Kostiantynivka in Sumy region – General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces liberate Stepne and Novo-Kostiantynivka in Sumy region – General Staff

21:23 11.08.2025
Trump: We're going to try and get some of that territory back for Ukraine

Trump: We're going to try and get some of that territory back for Ukraine

21:00 11.08.2025
No sign Russia preparing to end war, on contrary, they regrouping forces to launch new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

No sign Russia preparing to end war, on contrary, they regrouping forces to launch new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

US President Trump and Russian Vladimir Putin begin meeting in Alaska

Azov reports clearing of Zoloty Kolodiaz, six villages from enemy and destruction of 271 occupants

Ukrainian Defense Forces repel enemy from Zoloty Kolodiaz, 31 sq km liberated

Trump on meeting with Putin: I think it's going to work out very well, and if it doesn't, I'm gonna head back home real fast

Zelenskyy instructs MFA, President's Office to audit work with partners within defense coalitions

LATEST

US President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin begin meeting in Alaska

White House confirms Trump-Putin 'three-on-three' meeting with Rubio, Witkoff

US President Trump and Russian Vladimir Putin begin meeting in Alaska

Trump's plane lands in Anchorage

Trump-Putin summit set for 'three-on-three' format with Rubio, Witkoff

Trump's plane lands in Anchorage

Trump-Putin summit set for 'three-on-three' format with Rubio, Witkoff - media

Ukraine ramps up pressure on Russian invaders as enemy advances blocked

Ukraine ramps up pressure on Russian invaders as enemy advances blocked

Ukrainian Defense Forces repel enemy from Zoloty Kolodiaz, 31 sq km liberated

AD
AD