Body of sixth victim of Russian attack found amid debris in Kyiv – authorities

In Kyiv, rescuers found the body of the sixth victim of the Russian attack that took place on Friday night.

"The death toll from the night attack has increased – rescuers have discovered the body of the sixth victim," wrote Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration.

"The number of injured has risen to 35. Rescuers and medics continue to work on the ground," he wrote.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko provided more details: "The body of another victim was found in a damaged building in Desniansky district. According to current information, six residents of Kyiv's Desniansky district have died."