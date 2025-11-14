Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:58 14.11.2025

Body of sixth victim of Russian attack found amid debris in Kyiv – authorities

1 min read

In Kyiv, rescuers found the body of the sixth victim of the Russian attack that took place on Friday night.

"The death toll from the night attack has increased – rescuers have discovered the body of the sixth victim," wrote Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration.

"The number of injured has risen to 35. Rescuers and medics continue to work on the ground," he wrote.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko provided more details: "The body of another victim was found in a damaged building in Desniansky district. According to current information, six residents of Kyiv's Desniansky district have died."

Tags: #klitschko #victim #tkachenko

MORE ABOUT

12:53 14.11.2025
Kyiv death toll grows to five, search and rescue operations ongoing – authorities

Kyiv death toll grows to five, search and rescue operations ongoing – authorities

11:48 14.11.2025
Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 30 – authorities

Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 30 – authorities

11:28 12.11.2025
Kyiv Investment Forum opens in Berlin - Klitschko

Kyiv Investment Forum opens in Berlin - Klitschko

20:04 11.11.2025
Klitschko discusses increasing military support for Ukraine at security forum in Berlin

Klitschko discusses increasing military support for Ukraine at security forum in Berlin

14:32 10.11.2025
Klitschko at Berlin investment forum hopes to raise funds for Kyiv's recovery and development

Klitschko at Berlin investment forum hopes to raise funds for Kyiv's recovery and development

19:08 06.11.2025
Man's body recovered from rubble of house in Kamianske, rescue operations completed

Man's body recovered from rubble of house in Kamianske, rescue operations completed

13:29 06.11.2025
Klitschko: Kyiv City Council will consider increasing the Defender of Kyiv program by another UAH 1 billion

Klitschko: Kyiv City Council will consider increasing the Defender of Kyiv program by another UAH 1 billion

14:01 04.11.2025
Kyiv to add UAH 1 bln in military funding at Nov 6 council session – Mayor Klitschko

Kyiv to add UAH 1 bln in military funding at Nov 6 council session – Mayor Klitschko

15:58 28.10.2025
Strasbourg memorandum signed on public assemblies in Ukrainian cities – Mayor Klitschko

Strasbourg memorandum signed on public assemblies in Ukrainian cities – Mayor Klitschko

15:03 28.10.2025
Klitschko invites Council of Europe mission over local government pressure

Klitschko invites Council of Europe mission over local government pressure

HOT NEWS

President removes Halushchenko, Hrynchuk from NSDC

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

Airborne Assault Troops: Myrnohrad under control of Ukrainian troops

President expects PM to nominate Ministers of Energy, Justice

LATEST

Serial production of Ukrainian drones-interceptors of Shahed UAVs Octopus launched

Yermak and US Chargé d'Affaires discuss corruption, Russian aggression

Zelenskyy discusses possible areas of future cooperation with ex ambassador to USA Markarova

President removes Halushchenko, Hrynchuk from NSDC

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Hrynchuk denies outside influence on her work as Ukrainian energy minister

Russian attack leaves 10 apartment buildings in Kyiv without gas

Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

Schools in Lviv, Chortkiv to be modernized to NZEB standard with support from Norway – NEFCO

Airborne Assault Troops: Myrnohrad under control of Ukrainian troops

AD
AD