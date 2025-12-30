Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:16 30.12.2025

Military units will be able to purchase components for UAVs from general fund - Shmyhal

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is expanding the army's capabilities for the development of unmanned vehicles from January 1, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"From 2026, military units will be able to purchase components for drones from the general fund. Previously, units could purchase parts for drones only from a special fund," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

He specified that from now on, components for unmanned systems can be purchased from all state funding for units provided for UAVs, including the general fund.

"Thanks to the additional resource, soldiers will have the opportunity to quickly replenish and adapt drones for specific tasks," the minister said.

Tags: #shmyhal #ministry_of_defense

