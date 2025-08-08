Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:37 08.08.2025

Air Defense destroy 82 out of 108 enemy UAVs

Air Defense destroy 82 out of 108 enemy UAVs
Photo: National Guard

The air defense eliminated 82 out of 108 enemy drones, the Ukrainian Air Force reports.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, the air defense shot down/suppressed 82 aerial targets: three jet drones and 79 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and drone imitators of various types in the north, south, east and center of the country," the message reads.

As reported, on the night of August 8 (from 20:30 on August 7), the enemy attacked with 108 air attack vehicles: 104 Shahed-type strike UAVs, various types of drone imitators, as well as eight high-speed (jet) UAVs from the directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, Chauda of the temporarily occipied Crimea.

It is noted that the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Meanwhile, 26 UAVs were hit in 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (debris) in eight locations.

