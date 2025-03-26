General Staff denies strikes on energy facilities in Kursk, Bryansk regions and in occupied Crimea

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially denies the statements of the Russian Defense Ministry about the alleged violation of the ceasefire conditions regarding energy facilities by Ukraine, which do not correspond to reality.

"So, on March 25-26, the Defense Forces of Ukraine did not launch UAV strikes on Russian energy facilities in Kursk and Bryansk regions, as well as on energy facilities in the territory of Crimea temporarily occupied by the Russians," the General Staff reported on Telegram on Wednesday.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the military department of the aggressor country is spreading false and baseless accusations in order to "prolong the war, continue false propaganda and typical Russian attempts to deceive the world."