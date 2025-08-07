Air defense downs 89 of 112 enemy drones, strikes recorded at 11 sites

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Air defense shot down or suppressed 89 of the 112 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types that the Russian occupiers launched over Ukraine on Wednesday night. 23 UAVs were hit at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at three locations.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 89 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, east and center of the country," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram on Thursday.

In total, on the night of August 7 (from 22:30 on August 6), the enemy attacked with 112 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and areas of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Some 23 UAVs were hit at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at three locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As reported, on the night of Wednesday, the air defense shot down and suppressed 36 of the 45 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types that the Russian occupiers released over Ukraine. On Tuesday night, the air force neutralized 29 out of 46 enemy drones, on Monday night – 161 out of 162, and on Sunday night, August 3 – 61 out of 83.