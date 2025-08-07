Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:39 07.08.2025

Air defense downs 89 of 112 enemy drones, strikes recorded at 11 sites

2 min read
Air defense downs 89 of 112 enemy drones, strikes recorded at 11 sites
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Air defense shot down or suppressed 89 of the 112 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types that the Russian occupiers launched over Ukraine on Wednesday night. 23 UAVs were hit at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at three locations.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 89 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, east and center of the country," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram on Thursday.

In total, on the night of August 7 (from 22:30 on August 6), the enemy attacked with 112 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and areas of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Some 23 UAVs were hit at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at three locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As reported, on the night of Wednesday, the air defense shot down and suppressed 36 of the 45 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types that the Russian occupiers released over Ukraine. On Tuesday night, the air force neutralized 29 out of 46 enemy drones, on Monday night – 161 out of 162, and on Sunday night, August 3 – 61 out of 83.

Tags: #air_defense

MORE ABOUT

14:36 02.08.2025
Air Defense eliminate 45 out of 53 enemy drones

Air Defense eliminate 45 out of 53 enemy drones

12:18 28.07.2025
Air defense eliminates 311 of 331 drones, missiles launched by invaders at night

Air defense eliminates 311 of 331 drones, missiles launched by invaders at night

11:55 26.07.2025
Enemy attacks with 208 UAVs, 27 missiles of various types; 10 missiles, 25 strike UAVs recorded in nine locations – Air Force

Enemy attacks with 208 UAVs, 27 missiles of various types; 10 missiles, 25 strike UAVs recorded in nine locations – Air Force

09:36 24.07.2025
USA approves $322 million sale of air defense, infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

USA approves $322 million sale of air defense, infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

10:36 23.07.2025
Syrsky asks US for more air defense systems, missiles

Syrsky asks US for more air defense systems, missiles

09:09 17.07.2025
Ukrainian Air Defense shoots down 36 of 64 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian Air Defense shoots down 36 of 64 Shahed UAVs

14:13 16.07.2025
Partners' meeting on Patriot system transfer to Ukraine may take place on July 23 – media

Partners' meeting on Patriot system transfer to Ukraine may take place on July 23 – media

09:18 04.07.2025
Russia sets new record for attacks – 550 drones and missiles

Russia sets new record for attacks – 550 drones and missiles

13:33 25.06.2025
UK provides air defense missiles to Ukraine paid for with interest on Russian assets

UK provides air defense missiles to Ukraine paid for with interest on Russian assets

09:31 24.06.2025
Ukrainian Air Defense neutralizes 78 out of 97 enemy Shaheds – Air Force

Ukrainian Air Defense neutralizes 78 out of 97 enemy Shaheds – Air Force

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces Thursday talks with European colleagues, national security advisors

Former Taganrog detention center chief personally ordered torture of Ukrainian journalist Roshchina – National Police

Trump says Witkoff's meeting with Putin more productive than expected - media

Russians hit Nikopol, three people killed – authorities

Secondary sanctions against Russia to be imposed on Friday

LATEST

Pedagogy, management, and IT lead 2025 master's admissions

Moscow announces agreement to hold Trump-Putin meeting in coming days – Russian media

Russia continues disinfo campaign against prisoner exchange process – CCD

Regional energy companies plan to restore power in 9 weather-hit regions by day's end

Government restructures Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat

Three in four Ukrainians reject Russian peace plan, 54% back Europe-Ukraine joint proposal – KIIS

Zelenskyy announces Thursday talks with European colleagues, national security advisors

Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin meeting requires Ukraine, Europe, Russia to align positions – media

Former Taganrog detention center chief personally ordered torture of Ukrainian journalist Roshchina – National Police

Trump says Witkoff's meeting with Putin more productive than expected - media

AD
AD