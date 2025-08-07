Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:10 07.08.2025

4 civilians wounded as enemy drones strike Dnipropetrovsk region overnight

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Four civilians were injured in a night strike by Russian drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Serhiy Lysak has said on Telegram.

"At night, the enemy sent drones to the region. Some 33 UAVs were shot down by the sky defenders. Four people were injured as a result of the attack in Dnipro. A 43-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were hospitalized in moderate condition. Several fires broke out. In particular, an administrative building and a car were on fire. 12 cars were destroyed, another 17 were damaged. Some eight residential buildings were also damaged, one private residence was destroyed. There is destruction on the territory of a transport enterprise," Lysak said.

In addition, according to Lysak: a summer house and a car were set on fire in Pavlohrad. In the Kryvyi Rih district - a building that is not in use, in Kryvyi Rih itself - a modular house. In the Synelnyky district, the roof of a lyceum and dry grass caught fire. A private house and a passenger car were damaged. The enemy fired artillery and UAVs at Nikopol region. It was noisy in the district center, Marhanetska, Myrivska and Pokrovska communities. In total, eight private houses and a five-story building, a car were added to the damaged area. Infrastructure, an administrative building, and an enterprise were damaged, as well as library, which was set on fire.

Tags: #drones #dnipropetrovsk_region

