20:49 05.08.2025

Ukraine, Greece to work on implementation of transport, logistics corridors development in South-Eastern Europe – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a call with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leaders agreed on the work of the teams on the implementation of the development of transport and logistics corridors in South-Eastern Europe.

"There is also a good proposal from Kyriakos for the restoration of our country, in particular the port infrastructure of Odesa, and the development of transport and logistics corridors in the region of South-Eastern Europe. We agreed that our teams will work on its implementation," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The parties also discussed strengthening the capabilities of Ukrainian air defense. "This is crucial right now, when Russia is striking Ukraine with increasingly brutal blows," Zelenskyy said.

He informed Mitsotakis about a new tool for purchasing American weapons, which is being implemented jointly with NATO member states.

"The contribution of each state can really make our soldiers stronger," the Ukrainian head of state said.

He thanked Greece for its strong support for Ukraine and its willingness to do more.

