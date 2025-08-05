Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:00 05.08.2025

Ambassador to Turkey denies info about Erdogan's visit to Ukraine in coming days

1 min read
Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Nariman Celal denied information about the allegedly planned visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Ukraine in the coming days.

In a comment to Suspilne, he said that, on the instructions of the president, the Ukrainian side is working on organizing such a visit, but so far there is no confirmation of the trip.

As reported earlier, the Turkish publication Turkiye Gazetesi reported that Erdogan was supposedly supposed to arrive in Kyiv "in the coming days" at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and that the visit would have important diplomatic significance, in particular in the context of the bilateral Free Trade Agreement and peace initiatives in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The publication quoted Celal as saying: "President Erdogan will soon visit Kyiv, and one of the most important issues in the negotiations will be the approval of a free trade agreement."

