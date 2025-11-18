Zelenskyy announces meeting with Erdoğan on Wed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday, November 19, and plans to discuss with him steps to achieve peace.

"Tomorrow I have a meeting with President Erdoğan first of all. We will talk with him about the maximum possibilities of how to make sure that Ukraine gets a just peace. I think it will be a fairly substantive conversation," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian head of state said he has good relations with the Turkish president.

"We will talk. We have some positions and signals from the United States. We will see tomorrow," he added.

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing its own sources, reported that Zelenskyy wants to use the growing U.S. pressure on Russia to resume suspended diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war with Russia.