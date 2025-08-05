Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:59 05.08.2025

General Staff records 151 combat clashes in past 24 hours

1 min read
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 151 combat clashes over the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram in operational information on the Russian invasion as of 8:00 Tuesday.

"According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile and 72 air strikes, used five missiles and dropped 129 guided air bombs. In addition, it carried out 6,050 attacks, including 76 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,925 kamikaze drones to for destruction," the General Staff reported.

