Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:49 06.01.2026

Visa, PSP Platon integrate Visa Payment Passkey in Ukraine

1 min read

Visa, together with payment provider PSP Platon (Payments Online LLC), has completed the integration in Ukraine of the Visa Payment Passkey solution, which confirms online payments using biometric data or other device-unlocking methods without one-time codes or passwords.

According to a press release on Tuesday, Visa Payment Passkey is based on FIDO (Fast Identity Online) standards and, according to the company, should increase the resilience of authentication to phishing attacks and data interception.

PSP Platon has expanded the use of a solution based on the Token Management Service (TMS), while for merchants the technology is available without additional technical modifications on their side. The initiative was implemented using Visa Acceptance Platform (VAP/Cybersource) solutions for authentication and authorization.

As reported, as of November 1, 2025, the number of active Visa payment cards (with at least one transaction in the past month) issued by Ukrainian banks rose to 31.133 million. According to the regulator, Visa's market share at the end of October stood at 52.9%.

Payments Online LLC was established in 2012, performs operational, informational, and other technological functions for funds transfers, and on March 26, 2018 received the status of a payment infrastructure services operator from the National Bank of Ukraine.

Tags: #platon #visa #payments

