Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:59 30.07.2025

Czech Republic preparing new military assistance packages

2 min read
Czech Republic preparing new military assistance packages
Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic on National Security Tomáš Pojar, during which, in particular, they discussed the supply of ammunition and cooperation in the defense industry.

"The Czech side informed about the preparation of new military assistance packages that will significantly strengthen air defense, electronic warfare and long-range capabilities," Shmyhal said in Telegram on Wednesday.

He noted that during the meeting they focused on meeting the most urgent needs of the Ukrainian army. A special focus is on the supply of ammunition. "The Czech initiative has become an extremely important tool for the supply of shells of key calibers," Shmyhal said.

He noted that future deliveries, specific schedules and plans were discussed in detail, both for this year and in 2026. "Together with the Czech Republic, we will develop the mechanisms of the Czech initiative so that our soldiers are provided with the necessary shells," Shmyhal said.

The minister also emphasized another promising direction – cooperation in the defense industry.

"We are already creating joint ventures and implementing a number of important projects, in particular, regarding the production of shells and Bren 2 rifles in Ukraine. We analyzed with the Czech delegation the possibilities of launching new projects in the Czech Republic with the participation of leading Ukrainian companies to support the Defense Forces of Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #ministry_defense #czech_republic

MORE ABOUT

15:34 05.06.2025
Slovak parliamentarians speak out against anti-Russian sanctions, Czech Republic maintains course to increase pressure on Russia

Slovak parliamentarians speak out against anti-Russian sanctions, Czech Republic maintains course to increase pressure on Russia

21:16 04.06.2025
Czech FM on Istanbul talks: No serious talks, only procrastination, games; it's time to increase pressure on Russia

Czech FM on Istanbul talks: No serious talks, only procrastination, games; it's time to increase pressure on Russia

14:49 20.05.2025
Ukraine receives over $900 mln in military aid, EUR 80 mln in energy aid from Czech Republic since 2022 – Shmyhal

Ukraine receives over $900 mln in military aid, EUR 80 mln in energy aid from Czech Republic since 2022 – Shmyhal

09:12 06.05.2025
Zelenskyy during meeting with Ukrainians in Czech Republic: Justice important for restoration of Ukraine, for people's desire to live here

Zelenskyy during meeting with Ukrainians in Czech Republic: Justice important for restoration of Ukraine, for people's desire to live here

18:14 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy on attitude of Czech opposition to support for Ukraine: They all understand that Ukraine is protecting security o Czech Republic

Zelenskyy on attitude of Czech opposition to support for Ukraine: They all understand that Ukraine is protecting security o Czech Republic

17:39 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy in Czech Republic: Russia rejects many proposals for real long-term ceasefire, sanctions need to be tightened

Zelenskyy in Czech Republic: Russia rejects many proposals for real long-term ceasefire, sanctions need to be tightened

15:59 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy meeting with reps of leading defense companies in Czech Republic

Zelenskyy meeting with reps of leading defense companies in Czech Republic

15:42 05.05.2025
Ukraine, Czech Republic to sign memos on strengthening cooperation between medical institutions – media

Ukraine, Czech Republic to sign memos on strengthening cooperation between medical institutions – media

21:00 02.04.2025
Nova Poshta opens branches in two more cities in Czech Republic

Nova Poshta opens branches in two more cities in Czech Republic

14:28 22.03.2025
Czech President: I am proud of Czech support for Ukraine

Czech President: I am proud of Czech support for Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Budanov reports to Zelenskyy on some Ukrainian operations

Zelenskyy agrees on key principles of agreements with USA on arms

SBU arrests Russian spy in Ukrainian Air Force plotting airfield strikes

PrivatBank wins $1.91 bln claim against former owners, interest pending final ruling

PrivatBank announces undisputed victory in London trial against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov

LATEST

Syrsky emphasizes strict compliance safety requirements at training grounds, training centers

Budanov reports to Zelenskyy on some Ukrainian operations

Zelenskyy agrees on key principles of agreements with USA on arms

Shmyhal: Mobilization by 90% is conscious decision of Ukrainians

AFU General Staff: 121 clashes recorded on entire frontline as of 16:00, most intense fighting in Pokrovsk axis

Kyiv expects EU members to use SAFE funds to invest in Ukraine's defense – Sybiha

Synevo interested in buying businesses, may enter medical market in coming years

Poroshenko congratulates PrivatBank on court victory over Kolomoisky in London, thanks former NBU Governor Hontareva

Cabinet allocates UAH 600 million for completion of water supply facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region

Compensation to PrivatBank may exceed $2 bln - Pyshnyy

AD
AD