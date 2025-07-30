Czech Republic preparing new military assistance packages

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic on National Security Tomáš Pojar, during which, in particular, they discussed the supply of ammunition and cooperation in the defense industry.

"The Czech side informed about the preparation of new military assistance packages that will significantly strengthen air defense, electronic warfare and long-range capabilities," Shmyhal said in Telegram on Wednesday.

He noted that during the meeting they focused on meeting the most urgent needs of the Ukrainian army. A special focus is on the supply of ammunition. "The Czech initiative has become an extremely important tool for the supply of shells of key calibers," Shmyhal said.

He noted that future deliveries, specific schedules and plans were discussed in detail, both for this year and in 2026. "Together with the Czech Republic, we will develop the mechanisms of the Czech initiative so that our soldiers are provided with the necessary shells," Shmyhal said.

The minister also emphasized another promising direction – cooperation in the defense industry.

"We are already creating joint ventures and implementing a number of important projects, in particular, regarding the production of shells and Bren 2 rifles in Ukraine. We analyzed with the Czech delegation the possibilities of launching new projects in the Czech Republic with the participation of leading Ukrainian companies to support the Defense Forces of Ukraine," Shmyhal said.