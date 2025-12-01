Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:51 01.12.2025

At meeting with Dombrovskis, Shmyhal notes importance of making decision on reparations loan

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/dshmyhal

In Brussels, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis discussed Ukraine's security situation and funding for 2026-2027.

“Emphasized the importance of adopting a decision on the reparations loan. The use of frozen russian assets is the best way to ensure Ukraine’s resilience,” Shmyhal said on X.

They also discussed Ukraine's path to EU accession. Shmyhal thanked them for their consistent support and work on new solutions that will bolster Ukraine's defense.

