Demand for passenger cars from China in Ukraine nearly quintuples in Nov – Ukrautoprom

In November this year, Ukrainians purchased 3,908 passenger cars imported from China, which is 4.8 times more than in the same month last year, Ukrautoprom reported on its Telegram channel.

Compared with October this year, demand for cars imported from China increased by 25.5%.

The vast majority of the purchased passenger cars were new – 3,269 units, which is 4.7 times more than a year earlier. Demand for used cars rose more than fivefold, with 639 units imported.

An overwhelming majority of passenger cars from China were electric vehicles, accounting for 93%.

As reported, such rapid growth in demand for electric vehicles from China in recent months is driven by the reinstatement of VAT payments on their customs clearance starting January 1, 2026.