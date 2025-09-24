Leyen meets with Chinese premier: Europe seeks to cut off revenue streams that fuel Russia's war against Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, during which, in particular, they discussed Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and asked China to use its influence to encourage Russia to sit at the negotiating table.

"I had a good and frank exchange with Chinese Premier Li Qiang… On Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, I welcomed Premier Li’s statement that both Europe and China share an interest in maintaining world peace. I explained Europe's commitment to cutting off the revenue streams that fuel Russia's war. I expressed my request to China to use its influence to help bring an end to the killing and encourage Russia to go to the negotiating table. Time for diplomacy is now. It would send a strong signal to the world," she said on her X account on Wednesday.

As Leyen noted, "we both agreed that our relationship must continue to build trust and maintain regular coordination."