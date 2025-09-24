Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:00 24.09.2025

Leyen meets with Chinese premier: Europe seeks to cut off revenue streams that fuel Russia's war against Ukraine

1 min read
Leyen meets with Chinese premier: Europe seeks to cut off revenue streams that fuel Russia's war against Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, during which, in particular, they discussed Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and asked China to use its influence to encourage Russia to sit at the negotiating table.

"I had a good and frank exchange with Chinese Premier Li Qiang… On Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, I welcomed Premier Li’s statement that both Europe and China share an interest in maintaining world peace. I explained Europe's commitment to cutting off the revenue streams that fuel Russia's war. I expressed my request to China to use its influence to help bring an end to the killing and encourage Russia to go to the negotiating table. Time for diplomacy is now. It would send a strong signal to the world," she said on her X account on Wednesday.

As Leyen noted, "we both agreed that our relationship must continue to build trust and maintain regular coordination."

Tags: #china #meeting #europe

MORE ABOUT

19:13 24.09.2025
Zelenskyy after talks with Ramaphosa: South Africa ready to host leaders' meeting

Zelenskyy after talks with Ramaphosa: South Africa ready to host leaders' meeting

20:37 23.09.2025
Ukraine condemns Chinese vessel's entry into Crimea; embassy sends note to Chinese Foreign Ministry

Ukraine condemns Chinese vessel's entry into Crimea; embassy sends note to Chinese Foreign Ministry

20:12 23.09.2025
Switzerland ready to host Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

Switzerland ready to host Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

20:38 22.09.2025
Shmyhal, US Congress bipartisan delegation discuss PURL, Drone deal

Shmyhal, US Congress bipartisan delegation discuss PURL, Drone deal

20:45 18.09.2025
Svyrydenko, WB director discuss ways to support Ukraine

Svyrydenko, WB director discuss ways to support Ukraine

18:44 17.09.2025
Europe will strengthen support for Ukraine – Metsola

Europe will strengthen support for Ukraine – Metsola

18:10 17.09.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

20:50 12.09.2025
Shmyhal, Kellogg discuss possibility of transferring new Patriot systems to Ukraine

Shmyhal, Kellogg discuss possibility of transferring new Patriot systems to Ukraine

18:24 12.09.2025
Zelenskyy calls for finding way to influence China to use their influence on Russia to end war

Zelenskyy calls for finding way to influence China to use their influence on Russia to end war

16:45 12.09.2025
Poland interested in joint production of drones, long-range weapons – Shmyhal

Poland interested in joint production of drones, long-range weapons – Shmyhal

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: With Crimea, Russia returns to old imperial habit of taking what is precious to its neighbors

Ukraine decides to open arms exports to show partners systems tested in real war – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy at UNGA: Tens of thousands of people have already learned to kill with drones because of the war against Russia

Zelenskyy at UNGA: Ukraine has drones that can fly 2,000-3,000 km

AFU Ground Forces report losses after Russian missile strike on Chernihiv training area

LATEST

Rubio reiterates Trump's call to take 'meaningful steps toward durable resolution of Russia-Ukraine war' at meeting with Lavrov

Zelenskyy: With Crimea, Russia returns to old imperial habit of taking what is precious to its neighbors

Defense Forces hit number of Russia's oil pumping stations

Sybiha opens fifth Crimea Platform summit in New York with record turnout of leaders

Turkish FM holds meeting with Yermak in New York

EU considers providing Ukraine with 'reparations loan' of EUR 130 bln from Russia's frozen assets

State programs needed to stimulate BIM technologies – Architectural Chamber

Iran hopes for Ukraine-Russia fair and lasting deal – рresident

Interior Minister about Azov: Eight settlements in Donetsk region liberated and cleared since early Aug

Lubinets: Ukraine managed to return over 6,000 citizens, 1,600 children detained by Russia

AD
AD