Trump says China will cooperate with USA to end war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said that China has agreed to cooperate in ending the war in Ukraine. Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One following talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

"We talked about Ukraine for a long time. We’re going to work together to get something done. We agreed that the sides locked in, fighting. And sometimes you have to let them fight, I guess. Crazy. But he’ll help us and we’ll work together on Ukraine," Trump said.

Asked whether he discussed the purchase of Russian oil with Xi Jinping, Trump said no.