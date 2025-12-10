Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:55 10.12.2025

Zelenskyy instructs foreign intel agency to monitor cooperation between Moscow and Beijing more objectively

2 min read
Photo: Telegram @V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, on the foreign policy situation around Ukraine and the economic situation in Russia from Chinese investments, technologies and political priorities.

"I instructed the Foreign Intelligence Service to more objectively monitor cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in all aspects related to the national interests of Ukraine and in all aspects related to the interests of our partners in Europe and America. Global security should not lose out due to the fact that Russia’s appetite for aggression is not decreasing," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday

Zelenskyy said that parts of Russia are being used by According to Zelenskyy, this is primarily about the use of resource-rich lands and the sale of scarce resources to China.

"We also note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia, in particular in the field of the military industry. The intelligence services of partners have similar information," he noted.

In addition, Ivashchenko also reported on the political campaigns launched by Russia, in particular to destabilize Ukraine.

"We will counteract and block the activities of all entities that help the enemy. We separately discussed the activity of Ukraine’s foreign intelligence in the work to return Ukrainian children and exchange prisoners," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #china #foreign_intelligence_service

