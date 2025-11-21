Odesa TCK briefs on explosion, death of a person

An explosion at one of Odesa's district territorial recruitment and social support centers (TCK) killed a citizen—he was carrying an explosive device in his personal belongings—and injured a serviceman from the TCK, the TCK press service reported.

"We officially report an emergency that occurred in the premises of the Peresyp District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Odesa. According to preliminary reports, while personnel from the Regional Recruitment and Social Support Center were speaking with a citizen inside the center, an explosion occurred involving an unknown object found in his personal belongings," Odesa Regional Recruitment and Social Support Center said in a Facebook post on Friday.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the detonation, a citizen died at the scene. A serviceman from the TCKwas also injured. He was promptly given first aid and hospitalized. The victim's condition is being assessed," the center added.

Investigative teams from the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine, and representatives of the State Emergency Service are currently working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident, as well as the origin of the explosive device, are being determined.

The leadership of Odesa Regional TCK is providing full cooperation to law enforcement agencies in their investigation.

"We ask media representatives and the public to refrain from disseminating unverified information and await the official findings of the competent authorities," the message reads.