Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:22 21.11.2025

Explosion in one of Odesa TCK kills one person – police

Explosion in one of Odesa TCK kills one person – police

An explosion occurred in one of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TCK) in Odesa. One person was killed and another was injured, according to preliminary reports from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region.

"Police are working at the site of an explosion at one of the TCK and in Odesa. Preliminary reports indicate one person has been killed and another injured," the website reported on Friday.

Emergency services are working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

"Details will be released later," police added.

Tags: #odesa #tck #explosion

