Ukraine's contracts with Germany create basis for interaction within EU by involving neighbors – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of trade contracts with Germany for interaction with other EU countries.

"Germany is one of our largest trading partners in Europe, and it will continue to be so in the future. I am confident in this. One of the government's key tasks is to secure more contracts with Germany. This unites our economies and creates the basis for greater interaction within the European Union because it attracts neighboring countries," Zelenskyy said at the close of the German-Ukrainian Business Forum in Berlin on Monday.