09:28 10.12.2025

Air Defense neutralizes 50 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits at 7 locations

Ukrainian defense forces neutralized 50 enemy drones on the night of Wednesday, but the fall of downed debris was recorded at seven locations, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 50 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types in the south and east of the country. Hits of 29 attack UAVs were recorded at 7 locations," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram.

It is noted that on the night of December 10 (from 18:00 on December 9), the enemy attacked with 80 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types, about 50 of them – Shahed UAVs. "The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the report says.

The attack was ongoing as of 9:00 a.m., with several enemy UAVs recorded in the airspace.

The overall effectiveness of the air defense system currently stands at 63%.

