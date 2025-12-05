Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:03 05.12.2025

Shmyhal: Govt proposes new contracts for Ukrainian Army with fixed terms of service

2 min read
Shmyhal: Govt proposes new contracts for Ukrainian Army with fixed terms of service
Photo: https://18-24.army.gov.ua/

 The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved and is sending to the Verkhovna Rada a bill introducing new contracts for servicemen of the Security and Defense Forces, in particular, guaranteed clear terms of service and increased payments, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has said on Friday.

"The bill was developed by the Ministry of Defense on the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We are responding to key requests of the Ukrainian Army and society," Shmyhal said on Telegram channel.

In particular, the bill stipulates that the contract is offered for soldiers, sergeants and officers of all Security and Defense Forces: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Guard of Ukraine and others.

Contracts are proposed to be concluded for a period of one to five years, with a deferral of mobilization for 12 months after the end of the contract, provided that it is concluded for two to five years.

The bill provides for annual financial bonuses and additional monthly remuneration for participation in combat operations.

New contracts will be able to be concluded by citizens in reserve and reservists, mobilized servicemen. Soldiers who are already serving under a contract will be able to renegotiate them on new terms.

"We expect the bill to be promptly adopted by the MPs. We expect that the system of new contracts will be operational in the first quarter of 2026," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #contracts #military

MORE ABOUT

13:05 05.12.2025
No general pay hike for military in 2026 budget, but new contracts offer improved terms – Shmyhal

No general pay hike for military in 2026 budget, but new contracts offer improved terms – Shmyhal

11:46 05.12.2025
European Solidarity calls on Zelenskyy to veto 2026 state budget to increase payments to military

European Solidarity calls on Zelenskyy to veto 2026 state budget to increase payments to military

12:12 04.12.2025
Military recruiter fatally wounded in Lviv, attacker detained – PGO

Military recruiter fatally wounded in Lviv, attacker detained – PGO

20:44 02.12.2025
Kallas: On ammunition initiative, we are not there yet

Kallas: On ammunition initiative, we are not there yet

17:10 26.11.2025
Ukraine forms new system of transition from military service to civilian life – MP Tarasenko

Ukraine forms new system of transition from military service to civilian life – MP Tarasenko

19:35 18.11.2025
Defense Ministry allows civilian psychologists to provide aid to military personnel

Defense Ministry allows civilian psychologists to provide aid to military personnel

12:12 17.11.2025
Ukraine and France sign declaration on defense cooperation

Ukraine and France sign declaration on defense cooperation

18:40 07.11.2025
Bills on transferring army to contract form to be introduced next year – Shmyhal

Bills on transferring army to contract form to be introduced next year – Shmyhal

20:39 06.11.2025
Zelenskyy: We to increase funding for AFU corps in hottest battles

Zelenskyy: We to increase funding for AFU corps in hottest battles

20:55 24.10.2025
Italy preparing 12th aid package to Ukraine, mainly ammunition, air defense missiles – media

Italy preparing 12th aid package to Ukraine, mainly ammunition, air defense missiles – media

HOT NEWS

US strategy urges stable Europe–Russia relations, cultivating resistance to the current European path

Chernihiv region loses power after network breakdown – regional energy authority

No general pay hike for military in 2026 budget, but new contracts offer improved terms – Shmyhal

AFU General Staff: Nevinnomyssk Azot, producing basic components for explosives, damaged

AFU Air Force: 57 enemy UAV hits recorded at 13 locations last night

LATEST

IAEA to assess more than 10 critical substations during Dec 1–12 visit to Ukraine – Grossi

Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund has already secured over EUR 4 mln in intl support – minister

Tenth Mountain Assault Brigade announces probable execution of captured Ukrainian soldier by Russians

Ukraine's state budget 2026 allocates UAH 298.8 bln for education, science

Second career guidance hub opened in Kyiv region as part of DECIDE – authorities

Maliuk reports to Zelenskyy on SBU results in countering Russian occupiers

Denmark to cut aid to Ukraine in 2026

Ukraine urges PACE to strengthen intl mechanisms protecting food security

MP Skorokhod, her assistant and accomplice served suspicion notices – NABU

Umerov and Hnatov's talks with US representatives in Florida continue

AD
AD