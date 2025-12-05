Shmyhal: Govt proposes new contracts for Ukrainian Army with fixed terms of service

Photo: https://18-24.army.gov.ua/

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved and is sending to the Verkhovna Rada a bill introducing new contracts for servicemen of the Security and Defense Forces, in particular, guaranteed clear terms of service and increased payments, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has said on Friday.

"The bill was developed by the Ministry of Defense on the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We are responding to key requests of the Ukrainian Army and society," Shmyhal said on Telegram channel.

In particular, the bill stipulates that the contract is offered for soldiers, sergeants and officers of all Security and Defense Forces: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Guard of Ukraine and others.

Contracts are proposed to be concluded for a period of one to five years, with a deferral of mobilization for 12 months after the end of the contract, provided that it is concluded for two to five years.

The bill provides for annual financial bonuses and additional monthly remuneration for participation in combat operations.

New contracts will be able to be concluded by citizens in reserve and reservists, mobilized servicemen. Soldiers who are already serving under a contract will be able to renegotiate them on new terms.

"We expect the bill to be promptly adopted by the MPs. We expect that the system of new contracts will be operational in the first quarter of 2026," Shmyhal said.