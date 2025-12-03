Poroshenko Foundation launches Blyskavka kamikaze drone program for frontline

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/12/03

MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has announced the transfer of new batch of Blyskavka (Lightning) kamikaze drones to the Ukrainian servicemen, manufactured under the Poroshenko Foundation program. As noted on the website of the political force, this is the first batch of Ukrainian-made strike UAVs that is already being sent to the frontline.

"The military asked – we delivered. These are new Ukrainian strike UAVs that will hit the enemy where he least expects it. Blyskavka drones cover a distance of up to 60-70 kilometers and have ability to bypass electronic warfare and destroy the enemy. Some 100 such aircraft have already been manufactured at our request," Poroshenko said on social networks.

According to him, the drone can reach a cruising speed of up to 110 kilometers per hour, stay in the air for up to 60 minutes and carry a payload of up to eight kilograms. Blyskavka drones are designed to hit targets behind enemy lines – field positions, buildings with personnel and equipment. Deployment and preparation for launch takes up to 10 minutes, withdrawal – about five minutes.

In addition, the military is being given a batch of Aspirin 2.0 drone detectors. "Today, the list of units that our team helps exceeds 200. We want each unit to have the opportunity to detect a threat in time and prepare to repel an attack. Therefore, we plan to increase the production of drone detectors to 1,000 per month," Poroshenko said.