Kyiv donates over 1,000 drones to 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade – Klitschko

The Kyiv community has delivered a new batch of aid to fighters of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporizhians. 1,100 drones of various types have been sent to the front, including 100 anti-aircraft drones, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Wednesday.

"The Kyiv community has delivered another batch of essential aid to the defenders in the hottest areas of the front. Another 1,100 drones of various types, including 100 anti-shahed drones, have been sent to the fighters of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporizhians. This year, Kyiv has already delivered 3,300 drones to the military of the 72nd brigade," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

The mayor recalled that, since the beginning of 2025, UAH 110 million have been allocated from the city budget for the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade’s equipment and immediate needs.

In total, the capital has already sent over 57,000 UAVs, nearly 350 electronic warfare systems, vehicles, and communications equipment to various brigades at the front this year.