Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:54 26.11.2025

Kyiv donates over 1,000 drones to 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade – Klitschko

1 min read
Kyiv donates over 1,000 drones to 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade – Klitschko
Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/5739

 

The Kyiv community has delivered a new batch of aid to fighters of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporizhians. 1,100 drones of various types have been sent to the front, including 100 anti-aircraft drones, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Wednesday.

"The Kyiv community has delivered another batch of essential aid to the defenders in the hottest areas of the front. Another 1,100 drones of various types, including 100 anti-shahed drones, have been sent to the fighters of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporizhians. This year, Kyiv has already delivered 3,300 drones to the military of the 72nd brigade," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

The mayor recalled that, since the beginning of 2025, UAH 110 million have been allocated from the city budget for the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade’s equipment and immediate needs.

In total, the capital has already sent over 57,000 UAVs, nearly 350 electronic warfare systems, vehicles, and communications equipment to various brigades at the front this year.

Tags: #kyiv #klitschko #drones

MORE ABOUT

19:17 26.11.2025
Klitschko at EPP Summit: Forcing Ukraine to peace on Russia's terms conceding Putin's plans to go to war on Europe

Klitschko at EPP Summit: Forcing Ukraine to peace on Russia's terms conceding Putin's plans to go to war on Europe

20:07 25.11.2025
Emergency rescue operations completed in Kyiv: seven people killed, 21 injured – SES

Emergency rescue operations completed in Kyiv: seven people killed, 21 injured – SES

13:10 25.11.2025
Death toll in Kyiv after latest Russian attack rises to 7 - Klitscho

Death toll in Kyiv after latest Russian attack rises to 7 - Klitscho

13:10 25.11.2025
URCS volunteers help victims of Russian airstrike in capital and Kyiv region

URCS volunteers help victims of Russian airstrike in capital and Kyiv region

10:06 25.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Russians launch 22 missiles of various types and over 460 drones, 4 drones fligh into Moldova and Romania

Zelenskyy: Russians launch 22 missiles of various types and over 460 drones, 4 drones fligh into Moldova and Romania

09:10 25.11.2025
Russian attack kills 6 in Kyiv – Mayor Klitschko

Russian attack kills 6 in Kyiv – Mayor Klitschko

14:09 22.11.2025
Ukrainian drones launched massive overnight attack on occupied Crimea, including electrical substation in Krasnoperekopsk

Ukrainian drones launched massive overnight attack on occupied Crimea, including electrical substation in Krasnoperekopsk

20:45 19.11.2025
Ukraine ready to share drone expertise for creating maritime security, agriculture – Sybiha

Ukraine ready to share drone expertise for creating maritime security, agriculture – Sybiha

11:33 18.11.2025
Standard One presents new apartment building S1 Pozniaky in Kyiv

Standard One presents new apartment building S1 Pozniaky in Kyiv

19:29 17.11.2025
Zelenskyy, Macron take part in forum on joint drone production

Zelenskyy, Macron take part in forum on joint drone production

HOT NEWS

Southern Defense Forces do not confirm info about capture of Vysoke, Zaporizhia region

Dpty PM on Orbán's statements about aid to Ukraine: Hungary's position has not changed, Ukraine working consistently with EU

Peace agreement text for Ukraine marks starting point for path ahead - Von der Leyen

EU ready to unveil legal framework for Ukraine aid through 2027 - Von der Leyen

Air Force neutralize 72 of 90 Russian UAVs, hits reported at 10 locations

LATEST

Southern Defense Forces do not confirm info about capture of Vysoke, Zaporizhia region

Umerov questioned by NABU as witness in Mindich case

OSCE working on analyzing potential scenarios for return of Ukrainians home due to end of EU protection

Ukraine forms new system of transition from military service to civilian life – MP Tarasenko

Finland strengthening support for Ukraine by joining Naval Coalition – Defense Ministry

Brussels awaits EU capitals' response to von der Leyen's Ukraine aid proposal for 2026-2027

AFU strikes Russian military-industrial facilities - General Staff

Bomb threats hit Kyiv courthouse hearing NABU detective case

Russian drones strike farms in Chernihiv region, kill thousands of pigs

Dpty PM on Orbán's statements about aid to Ukraine: Hungary's position has not changed, Ukraine working consistently with EU

AD
AD