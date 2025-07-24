Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:24 24.07.2025

Forced evacuation of families with children announced from Dobropillia, nine villages of two communities - Donetsk regional administration

1 min read
Forced evacuation of families with children announced from Dobropillia, nine villages of two communities - Donetsk regional administration
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

 Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, announced the forced evacuation of families with children from the town of Dobropillia, three villages of Dobropillia and six villages of Kryvyi Rih community of Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, where there is currently information about the presence of 928 children.

"We are starting the forced evacuation of families with children from the town of Dobropillia, the villages of Annivka, Novyi Donbas, Rubizhne of Dobropillya community and the villages of Dobropillia, Nadiya, Novo-Kryvorizhia, Novo-Maryivka, Novo-Fedorivka, Raksha of Kryvyi Rih community. The corresponding decision was made today at a meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations of Donetsk region," Filashkin wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, he gave instructions to local authorities, heads of structural divisions of the regional administration in coordination with law enforcement officers to organize as soon as possible the proper evacuation of families with these children and to provide proper living conditions in a safer territory of Ukraine.

As reported, on June 11, Filashkin said that there are currently 20,587 children left in Donetsk region.

Tags: #dobropillia #evacuation

MORE ABOUT

20:40 21.07.2025
Four more families with children evacuated from Donetsk region in organized manner – authorities

Four more families with children evacuated from Donetsk region in organized manner – authorities

18:28 25.06.2025
URCS evacuates residents of frontline settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region

URCS evacuates residents of frontline settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region

15:21 24.06.2025
Over 6,000 people need to be evacuated on Kupyansk axis – Regional military administration

Over 6,000 people need to be evacuated on Kupyansk axis – Regional military administration

09:50 23.06.2025
Intelligence Agency, MFA evacuate 176 people from Israel, incl 133 citizens of Ukraine – Coordination HQ

Intelligence Agency, MFA evacuate 176 people from Israel, incl 133 citizens of Ukraine – Coordination HQ

17:41 10.06.2025
Mandatory evacuation approved from 7 settlements of Shevchenkivsky community of Kharkiv region

Mandatory evacuation approved from 7 settlements of Shevchenkivsky community of Kharkiv region

16:24 31.05.2025
Mandatory evacuation of residents of 11 more settlements announced in Sumy region

Mandatory evacuation of residents of 11 more settlements announced in Sumy region

20:14 26.05.2025
Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

14:29 13.05.2025
Less than 100 people stay on left bank of Kupyansk who are subject to evacuation

Less than 100 people stay on left bank of Kupyansk who are subject to evacuation

18:11 26.03.2025
In Donetsk region, mandatory evacuation of families with children to be strengthened

In Donetsk region, mandatory evacuation of families with children to be strengthened

13:34 08.03.2025
Zelenskyy on strike on Dobropillia: Everything that helps Putin finance war must break

Zelenskyy on strike on Dobropillia: Everything that helps Putin finance war must break

HOT NEWS

Rada to consider bill on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO at next meeting – Stefanchuk

Stefanchuk invites US House Speaker Johnson to visit Kyiv

Presidential bill on powers of NABU/SAPO appears on Rada website

NABU, SAPO state bill introduced by Zelenskyy restores all their powers and guarantees of independence

Zelenskyy invites Germany to join examination of bill on independence of anti-corruption bodies

LATEST

Macron and Merz want to discuss fight against corruption with Zelenskyy

Rada to consider bill on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO at next meeting – Stefanchuk

Zhovkva, adviser to President of Egypt discuss creation of Ukrainian agrohub in this country

Goal of night shelling of railway around Odesa is to block access to seaports – Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv residents pay UAH 29 mln in H1 2025 to restore electricity supply after disconnection for debts – YASNO

Cabinet appoints Sobolev as head of Interdepartmental Working Group on Sanctions Policy

Stefanchuk invites US House Speaker Johnson to visit Kyiv

President's Office dpty head, EU Military Committee head discuss technology exchange, defense industry development

Presidential bill on powers of NABU/SAPO appears on Rada website

NABU, SAPO state bill introduced by Zelenskyy restores all their powers and guarantees of independence

AD
AD