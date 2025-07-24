Forced evacuation of families with children announced from Dobropillia, nine villages of two communities - Donetsk regional administration

Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, announced the forced evacuation of families with children from the town of Dobropillia, three villages of Dobropillia and six villages of Kryvyi Rih community of Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, where there is currently information about the presence of 928 children.

"We are starting the forced evacuation of families with children from the town of Dobropillia, the villages of Annivka, Novyi Donbas, Rubizhne of Dobropillya community and the villages of Dobropillia, Nadiya, Novo-Kryvorizhia, Novo-Maryivka, Novo-Fedorivka, Raksha of Kryvyi Rih community. The corresponding decision was made today at a meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations of Donetsk region," Filashkin wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, he gave instructions to local authorities, heads of structural divisions of the regional administration in coordination with law enforcement officers to organize as soon as possible the proper evacuation of families with these children and to provide proper living conditions in a safer territory of Ukraine.

As reported, on June 11, Filashkin said that there are currently 20,587 children left in Donetsk region.