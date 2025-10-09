Interfax-Ukraine
10:38 09.10.2025

Zelenskyy: Russia rushing to take Pokrovsk after heavy losses near Dobropillia

The unsuccessful Dobropillia counter-offensive operation of the occupiers thwarted the Russian Federation’s plans to occupy the entire Donbas by November of this year, and due to heavy losses in the area of the city of Dobropillia, Donetsk region, the Russian leadership has set its military the task of urgently taking the city of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The most important thing is that this operation of ours has thwarted all the plans that the Russians communicated to the American side, that they would supposedly occupy Donbas, most of Donbas, by November. They said by September, and then they moved the dates to November. This operation certainly has an impact on the defense of Pokrovsk. Understanding that they have suffered heavy losses with Dobropillia, now the Russians are tasked with taking Pokrovsk urgently, at any cost," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on Wednesday.

According to him, these days the Russian Federation is losing more than 100 soldiers per day, reaching 200.

In the Novopavlivka direction on the border of Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, according to him, very intense actions are ongoing, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have completely cleared several villages, and battles are still underway in four others.

In the Lyman direction in the north of Donetsk region, the lost positions are being restored, in recent days the enemy has been restrained there.

Zelenskyy said that the troops are provided with normal supplies, but there is a shortage of drones.

"One-to-one FPV with the Russians. The number of people with the Russians, you understand, is greater. Today, their advantage is fiber-optic drones, they have more of them, and we are increasing our capabilities in this," Zelenskyy said.

