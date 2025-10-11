Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:27 11.10.2025

Govt streamlines evacuation process from frontline communities

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/

The government is introducing the State Information System for Coordination of Evacuation and Assistance to Persons from Temporarily Occupied and Frontline Territories, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

"Why is this needed? We are allocating responsibilities among those involved in evacuations and creating opportunities to analyze evacuees’ needs. This will help maximize and improve the services people receive at transit centers and temporary residences," she wrote in a telegram on Saturday.

According to Svyrydenko, the components of the evacuation process are distributed as follows:

- The Ministry of Development through the Coordination Headquarters – general coordination;

- Ministry of Social Policy — social support and reintegration on the ground in communities;

- State Emergency Service — security, notification and technical part of evacuation;

- Local administrations and local self-government bodies — evacuation measures on the ground: organization of meeting points, notification, registration, transportation and accommodation of people, household support;

- National Social Service of Ukraine — coordination of the work of multidisciplinary teams, which include social workers, psychologists, lawyers, and doctors.

"Those forced to flee active hostilities should receive high-quality care and support. We are working to provide decent conditions for them," the Prime Minister wrote.

Tags: #frontline_territories #evacuation

