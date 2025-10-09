Almost 181 sq km liberated in Dobropillia operation, troops block enemy near Pokrovsk

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky has reported on the successes of Ukrainian soldiers during the Dobropillia counter-offensive operation in the Donetsk region.

"The Dobropillia counter-offensive operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is ongoing. During another working trip and clarification of the current situation in the zone of action of the offensive group, I held a meeting with the command staff at one of the control points," he said on Facebook.

Syrsky heard reports on the current situation and the implementation of previously defined tasks. In addition, he spoke with the commanders of units conducting counter-sabotage operations to search for and destroy enemy saboteur groups, as well as individual groups of Russian occupiers who are surrounded.

"Despite the enemy’s constant counterattacks, the assault units of the Defense Forces continue offensive operations in certain areas. In total, 180.8 sq km of the Donetsk region were liberated during the operation, 212.9 sq km were cleared of saboteurs," he said.

He also clarified the problematic issues and needs of the Ukrainian offensive group and gave the necessary orders.

"Counter-sabotage measures will continue. Defense will continue to be active. Measures are also being taken to prevent the enemy from advancing on the Pokrovsk axis, to improve logistics, to protect roads and critical infrastructure facilities. Let’s continue working for a common goal! Glory to Ukraine!" he said.