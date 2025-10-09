Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:02 09.10.2025

Almost 181 sq km liberated in Dobropillia operation, troops block enemy near Pokrovsk

2 min read
Almost 181 sq km liberated in Dobropillia operation, troops block enemy near Pokrovsk

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky has reported on the successes of Ukrainian soldiers during the Dobropillia counter-offensive operation in the Donetsk region.

"The Dobropillia counter-offensive operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is ongoing. During another working trip and clarification of the current situation in the zone of action of the offensive group, I held a meeting with the command staff at one of the control points," he said on Facebook.

Syrsky heard reports on the current situation and the implementation of previously defined tasks. In addition, he spoke with the commanders of units conducting counter-sabotage operations to search for and destroy enemy saboteur groups, as well as individual groups of Russian occupiers who are surrounded.

"Despite the enemy’s constant counterattacks, the assault units of the Defense Forces continue offensive operations in certain areas. In total, 180.8 sq km of the Donetsk region were liberated during the operation, 212.9 sq km were cleared of saboteurs," he said.

He also clarified the problematic issues and needs of the Ukrainian offensive group and gave the necessary orders.

"Counter-sabotage measures will continue. Defense will continue to be active. Measures are also being taken to prevent the enemy from advancing on the Pokrovsk axis, to improve logistics, to protect roads and critical infrastructure facilities. Let’s continue working for a common goal! Glory to Ukraine!" he said.

Tags: #dobropillia #operation

MORE ABOUT

10:38 09.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia rushing to take Pokrovsk after heavy losses near Dobropillia

Zelenskyy: Russia rushing to take Pokrovsk after heavy losses near Dobropillia

10:23 30.09.2025
Dobropillia counteroffensive operation liberates 174 square kilometers – Zelenskyy

Dobropillia counteroffensive operation liberates 174 square kilometers – Zelenskyy

12:55 29.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Over 174 sq km liberated in Dobropillia counter-offensive

Zelenskyy: Over 174 sq km liberated in Dobropillia counter-offensive

10:50 29.09.2025
Ukraine surrounds enemy units on Dobropillia axis

Ukraine surrounds enemy units on Dobropillia axis

12:20 26.09.2025
Syrsky reports significant AFU successes near Dobropillia

Syrsky reports significant AFU successes near Dobropillia

11:49 14.08.2025
Situation on Dobropillia axis 'stabilizing'

Situation on Dobropillia axis 'stabilizing'

20:03 29.07.2025
Intelligence Agency's soldiers eliminate occupiers position on Tendra Spit, Zont electronic warfare complex, Rosa radar station

Intelligence Agency's soldiers eliminate occupiers position on Tendra Spit, Zont electronic warfare complex, Rosa radar station

19:24 24.07.2025
Forced evacuation of families with children announced from Dobropillia, nine villages of two communities - Donetsk regional administration

Forced evacuation of families with children announced from Dobropillia, nine villages of two communities - Donetsk regional administration

12:19 11.06.2025
SBU prepares new surprises for enemy, no less painful than Operation Spider's Web – Maliuk

SBU prepares new surprises for enemy, no less painful than Operation Spider's Web – Maliuk

11:28 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy on SBU special operation: Ukraine defends itself, does everything to make Russia end this war

Zelenskyy on SBU special operation: Ukraine defends itself, does everything to make Russia end this war

HOT NEWS

EU leaders expected to approve Ukraine reparation loan proposal by end of autumn – diplomat

2025 Nobel Prize in Literature won by Hungarian writer László Krasnagorkai

Ukraine strikes gas plant, dispatch station in Russia's Volgograd region overnight

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and EU will reach Russian shell production levels in 2026

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian strikes on Russia causing 20% fuel shortage

LATEST

Five injured in occupiers' strikes on Odesa region

EU leaders expected to approve Ukraine reparation loan proposal by end of autumn – diplomat

NATO officials visit Ukraine to discuss defense industry support

Seven people reported wounded in Sloviansk

European Commission forms internal team to probe Hungary's espionage claims against EU institutions

Over 700 human rights violations recorded in occupied Crimea since start of 2025 – Lubinets

Kyiv City Council backs mobile shelter purchase, eyes 500 installations across districts

2025 Nobel Prize in Literature won by Hungarian writer László Krasnagorkai

Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would send strong signal to Moscow - Estonian FM

State Emergency Service rescuers from Cherkasy region complete first aid training from URCS

AD
AD