We all hear what society says - Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, as well as Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko have agreed to hold a meeting next week on the general action plan, and a joint plan should be ready in two weeks.

"We agreed that next week there will be an in-depth working meeting on the general action plan. And in two weeks a joint plan should be ready - what steps are needed and will be implemented to strengthen Ukraine and resolve existing issues, provide more justice and really protect the interests of Ukrainian society," Zelenskyy said in a telegram channel following the results of the meeting.

The President added that the conversation was frank and useful, "which really helps."

"We all have a common enemy - the Russian occupiers, and the protection of the Ukrainian state presupposes sufficient strength of the law enforcement and anti-corruption systems, and therefore a real sense of justice. Criminal proceedings should not last for years without legal verdicts, and those who work against Ukraine should not feel comfortable and not feel the inevitability of punishment," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked all participants in the meeting: the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP), State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Interior Minister and the Prosecutor General. The Head of State added that the participants agreed that everyone would work exclusively constructively.

"We all hear what society says. We see what people expect from state institutions to ensure justice and the efficiency of each institution," Zelenskyy said.

The participants also discussed the necessary administrative and legislative decisions that will strengthen the work of each institution, resolve existing contradictions, and eliminate threats.

"Everyone will work together, we will support them at the political level," Zelensky said.

As reported, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine Regarding the Peculiarities of Pre-Trial Investigation of Criminal Offenses Related to the Disappearance of Missing Persons in Special Circumstances During Martial Law." On the same day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed it and the document was published in Holos Ukrainy.